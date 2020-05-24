John D. Acly
1929 - 2020
Our beloved father died on May 18, 2020, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Severna Park, after a long battle with heart disease. He was born on February 7, 1929 in Newton/Wellesley, Massachusetts to the late John and Ruth Acly. He was a proud member of the "Greatest Generation." He was a New Englander at heart, living in Massachusetts and New Hampshire before moving to Maryland in 1967. After several years living in Illinois and Texas, he returned to Maryland where he had lived for the last 21 years. He had a long career in the vending business, traveling to all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. He and his late wife, Gloria, enjoyed traveling for pleasure, especially to Hawaii and Sanibel Island. He loved cars and working on anything mechanical, becoming known as the "gadget guy". He was also an avid jigsaw puzzle aficionado, gifting many beautifully hand-framed finished puzzles to family and friends. He enjoyed researching ancestry on his computer, history, playing cards and going to dinner with his friends. He is survived by his two brothers, William (Georgine) of Los Altos, CA and Edward (Cassandra) of Southbridge, MA; five children, Susan Necessary (Gordon) of Odenton, James (Kate) of Charles Town, WV, Dana (Linda) of Ft. Worth, TX, Christopher (Mary) of Middle River, and Elizabeth Cochran (J.R.) of Annapolis. He was the proud grandfather of 29 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria (n.Massaro), father John and mother Ruth (n.Wagner), and sister Claire Clair. His body has been donated to Anatomy Gifts Registry to assist in medical research and training future medical personnel. A service of remembrance is being planned for a later date.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 24, 2020.
May 21, 2020
Jennifer Clair
Family
May 21, 2020
May 21, 2020
I owe my life to Uncle Jack. I am not sure how old I was, but one time that I was staying over at my cousins house, we had hot dogs for dinner. For some reason a piece of the hot dog got caught and I was unable to breath. All I remember is that I was quickly picked up by my uncle and turned upside down and I believe shaken until the hot dog piece came out. He saved me! To this day I will not eat hot dogs, and I remember this experience all of the time. So in my book, Uncle Jack is my hero.
I am thinking of all of my cousins and how much you will miss your father. He left a great impression on so many people. We were the lucky ones to call him family! Love to all of you, Cindi, David, Laura, and Chad
Cynthia Kaplan
May 21, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
