Our beloved father died on May 18, 2020, at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Severna Park, after a long battle with heart disease. He was born on February 7, 1929 in Newton/Wellesley, Massachusetts to the late John and Ruth Acly. He was a proud member of the "Greatest Generation." He was a New Englander at heart, living in Massachusetts and New Hampshire before moving to Maryland in 1967. After several years living in Illinois and Texas, he returned to Maryland where he had lived for the last 21 years. He had a long career in the vending business, traveling to all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. He and his late wife, Gloria, enjoyed traveling for pleasure, especially to Hawaii and Sanibel Island. He loved cars and working on anything mechanical, becoming known as the "gadget guy". He was also an avid jigsaw puzzle aficionado, gifting many beautifully hand-framed finished puzzles to family and friends. He enjoyed researching ancestry on his computer, history, playing cards and going to dinner with his friends. He is survived by his two brothers, William (Georgine) of Los Altos, CA and Edward (Cassandra) of Southbridge, MA; five children, Susan Necessary (Gordon) of Odenton, James (Kate) of Charles Town, WV, Dana (Linda) of Ft. Worth, TX, Christopher (Mary) of Middle River, and Elizabeth Cochran (J.R.) of Annapolis. He was the proud grandfather of 29 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria (n.Massaro), father John and mother Ruth (n.Wagner), and sister Claire Clair. His body has been donated to Anatomy Gifts Registry to assist in medical research and training future medical personnel. A service of remembrance is being planned for a later date.



