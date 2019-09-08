Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Celebration of Life 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John O Dove, SR of Severna Park, MD sadly passed away unexpectedly on Sept 2, 2012. Born 10/08/39 in Annapolis, he resided in Mayo, Md most of his life & Severna Park the last 8 yrs. With deep roots in Mayo, John & family were well known as owners of the rustic "horse cart" produce stand across from Mayo Elementary, for his HVAC company,JO Dove "Country Comfort" Heating & A/C & for his notable & well-loved music performances as a Country/Bluegrass singer,player & fun entertainer. He graduated from Annapolis High School & later Columbia Technical Institute with business study at Strayer College. His wonderful music-making, however, was a God-given talent, he could play anything by ear and became a skilled multi-instrumentalist & singer with a love of guitar, banjo & mandolin & his fellow "pickers". His always ready quick humor & storytelling made him a well known & sought after local entertainer. A former member of Edgewater Ruritans, many summer weekends found him working as volunteer sound engineer for the Circle S Rodeo events out of Easton, MD. Survived by beloved wife Cynthia (Cindy) Dove of 13 years, brother Edgar Dove (Kathy)of Berryville,Va and sons John O,Jr (Jay,wife Lorrie)Denton, DE & Joseph A Dove (Joey, wife Martie) Glen Burnie five grandchildren: Tiffany Long (Matthew),Thomas,Mariah,Kiana & Kayleigh Dove as well as 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by former spouse - Nancy Blythe, Easton, MD & former spouse, Sandra Vann, now deceased, beloved mother of Jay & Joey Dove. His was truly a life well-lived, driven by Christian faith, professional skills, music, drawing, love of nature &wildlife and love for family & many friends. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Family and friends are invited to celebrate John's life on Monday, September 9 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD where his funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 10 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD. Online condolences may be made at:

