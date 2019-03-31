John Henry Dunston Age 68 of Newark, New Jersey was called home March 20, 2019. He is survived by three children: India W., India D., John D. III and their families. A memorial service will be held at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, MD 21401 on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 12 noon. An online guest book is available at
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019