John Dyson was born in Baltimore, MD on June 7, 1929 to the late Frances Chapell Dyson and Gladys Eleanor Dyson (nee Johnson) and he grew up in Baltimore. A longtime resident of Severna Park before moving to Centreville where he lived for 8 years. For the past 4 years John has been a resident of Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville. Professionally he worked for many years as an administrator for Westinghouse in Annapolis prior to his retirement. He served with the Army for several years between WW II and the Korean War. John was a longtime active member of Woods Mem. Pres. Church where he served as an usher. He enjoyed playing cards, dominoes and billiards as well as gardening. He treasured time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Dyson often used dominoes, checkers and cards to teach them math. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Elizabeth Dyson who passed away in 2012 and well as son John Dyson, daughter Linda Pickwoad, daughter in law Sandy Dyson and five of his seven brothers and sisters. John is survived by sister Carol G. Reitz of Ellicott City, brother Douglas L. Dyson of Naples, FL , cherished grandchildren Starr Dyson of Hanover, Staci Sylvia of Pasadena, Sherri Coleman of Hanover, Ryan Pickwoad of Waynesboro, VA Jacob Pickwoad of Frostburg, Cameron Moore of Stuarts Drift, VA as well as 15 great-grandchildren. He passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 2 and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network at Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network . Friends may call on the family Monday, February 11, 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 10:15 AM at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park, MD 21146.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019