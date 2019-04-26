John E. Eilers passed away on April 23, 2019. John was a loving Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. His surviving children are Kermit Deitz, Katherine and John Eilers. John had many grandchildren and great -grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Alice and daughters Lorraine, Janie, Anita and Johanna. John was know by many as Daddy and Pop. He retired from Giant as a Diesel Mechanic. He also proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He was a gentle soul with a big smile. He loved visiting the girls at the salon and flower stand and would often bring them goodies. John also enjoyed going to flea markets and buying anything on sale. His loving ways will be missed by all including his little dogs.Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Monday April 29, 2019 from 10-11 AM. At which time a funeral service will begin. Interment Private.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019