John E. (Tank) Jacobs Sr.
John E. (Tank) Jacobs, Sr. of Annapolis, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 84. He is survived by his Four children; Jean, Thomas, Audrey "Tweety" and John. The wake will be at 10:00 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am on Friday, November 6 at First Baptist Church, 31 West Washington Street, Annapolis, MD.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Wake
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

November 3, 2020
To the family of John Jacobs - Your father was an accomplished man, loved and respected by all of us who had the pleasure of working with him in the OR at AAMC. If John scrubbed with you, everything would go smoothly. After hours, in the early morning during emergency surgeries, his presence would lift our spirits. To say that he worked hard understates his dedication to us, his coworkers, his family, his patients and his church.
My skinny locker was nestled between his and Dr. Ozbek’s. Needless to say our relationships were very close! We shared a common love for DooWop music.
I am speaking for myself and many who have gone before me when I acknowledge that John was one of those rare people who truly enriched my life. John Mahaffay
John W. Mahaffay
Friend
