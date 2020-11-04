John E. (Tank) Jacobs, Sr. of Annapolis, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 84. He is survived by his Four children; Jean, Thomas, Audrey "Tweety" and John. The wake will be at 10:00 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am on Friday, November 6 at First Baptist Church, 31 West Washington Street, Annapolis, MD.



