To the family of John Jacobs - Your father was an accomplished man, loved and respected by all of us who had the pleasure of working with him in the OR at AAMC. If John scrubbed with you, everything would go smoothly. After hours, in the early morning during emergency surgeries, his presence would lift our spirits. To say that he worked hard understates his dedication to us, his coworkers, his family, his patients and his church.
My skinny locker was nestled between his and Dr. Ozbek’s. Needless to say our relationships were very close! We shared a common love for DooWop music.
I am speaking for myself and many who have gone before me when I acknowledge that John was one of those rare people who truly enriched my life. John Mahaffay
