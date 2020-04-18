John E. Scanlon, a resident of Severna Park, passed away on April 13, 2020 at his home while with his loving family. He was born on December 28, 1939 in Washington D.C. and was raised in Brentwood, MD. John attended John Carroll High School in Washington D.C. and worked as a bricklayer until he retired in 2005. He was a long-time member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Severna Park. He was a fan of the Washington Redskins as well as the Maryland Terrapins football and basketball teams. He enjoyed spending time with his family and throwing annual crab feasts. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Patricia Scanlon, his parents Thomas and Anna Scanlon, as well as his 2 sisters, Margaret Dorland and Anna McDonough. He is survived by his three daughters, Karen Jones (Jeff), Linda Danel (David) and Susan Bramble, 6 grandchildren (Doug, Tommy, Amanda, Brett, James and Morgan), 2 great-grandchildren (Brayden and Kendall) as well as his brother Thomas Scanlon Jr and his sister Mary Linkous. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John the Evangelist Church in Severna Park. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions set by Maryland government to ensure the safety of the family, visitors and staff, all services will be private. John will be interred at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD.

