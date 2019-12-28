John E. Williams, Sr. beloved husband of Melba R (Nee Elmore) devoted father of Denise Netzer, Michael Willaims and the late John Williams, Jr, dear brother of Bill Williams, Wayne Williams, Sr and the late Bob Williams, loving grandfather of Amanda Korell, Brett Zebron, Tabatha, Angel, Rebecca, Dale and Matthew Netzer, loving great-grandfather of Tyler and Ellie Raye Korell. Mr. Williams was born in Maryland on August 14, 1940 to William G and Anna Williams and died in the Hospice of the Chesapeake on December 25, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Where a memorial service will be held at 3PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of John E. Williams, Sr. to The Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019