The Capital Gazette

John E. Williams Sr. (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Williams Sr..
Service Information
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-255-2381
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John E. Williams, Sr. beloved husband of Melba R (Nee Elmore) devoted father of Denise Netzer, Michael Willaims and the late John Williams, Jr, dear brother of Bill Williams, Wayne Williams, Sr and the late Bob Williams, loving grandfather of Amanda Korell, Brett Zebron, Tabatha, Angel, Rebecca, Dale and Matthew Netzer, loving great-grandfather of Tyler and Ellie Raye Korell. Mr. Williams was born in Maryland on August 14, 1940 to William G and Anna Williams and died in the Hospice of the Chesapeake on December 25, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Where a memorial service will be held at 3PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of John E. Williams, Sr. to The Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.