02/20/1941-07/26/2020 John Edward Burroughs of Annapolis passed away peacefully on July 26 following a bicycle accident on July 23. John was born in Columbus, Ohio on February 20, 1941 to William and Elizabeth Burroughs. He graduated from Abington Senior High School in Pennsylvania in 1958 and from the University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Mathematics in 1962. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara, nee Carney, at St. Thomas' Church in Whitemarsh Pennsylvania, in August 1962. He earned his PhD in Mathematics from the University of Chicago in 1968. He was a Hildebrandt professor at the University of Michigan from 1968 to 1973. John joined the NSA in 1973 and retired formally in 1999. Following his retirement, he continued his work through the Institute for Defense Analyses and on advisory boards for the Agency. John received the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal in 2000. John was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis since 1993 and served as Elder and Trustee. He was a volunteer reading tutor to second graders in the STAIR program for over ten years, a volunteer at The Light House, a volunteer for the AARP Tax-Aide Program, and an Anne Arundel County election judge. He enjoyed the outdoors, biking, hiking, running, rowing and gardening. He inspired many others to enjoy such activities as well. John is survived by his wife Barbara of Annapolis, his daughter Ellen (Christopher Kardish), his sons Timothy (Barbara Smith) and Andrew, and grandchildren Melissa, Edward, Jacob, Jeremy, Asher, and Zaida. He was preceded in death by his sister Miriam Dworin. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Light House 10 Hudson Street Annapolis, MD 21401 www.annapolislighthouse.org
or First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis 171 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, MD 21401 www.annapolispresbyterian.com