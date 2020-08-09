I first met John around the time of his retirement from NSA. He was always someone you wanted in the audience for your talk, because he would ask good, smart questions.



As a (then) young mathematician, I enjoyed his explanation of why he never wore ties -- a manager once told him that it was a way to show he was there for his technical expertise. That gave me the courage not to wear ties, and I will continue not to so in his memory.



I missed seeing him in the Spring, when everything got canceled, and I will miss his presence at all future such meetings.

Jon Grantham

Coworker