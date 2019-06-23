John Emory Lee, 93, of Annapolis, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 20, 2019. He leaves behind many friends and family that will mourn his loss and cherish his memory forever. Services to be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Cecil Memorial Methodist Church, located at 15 Parole St, Annapolis, MD 21401. Viewing to begin at 10:00 AM, with the Wake at 10:30 AM, and Funeral beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will occur at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 23, 2019