Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. McClellan. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Memorial service 11:00 AM Centenary United Methodist Church New Bern , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Franklin ("Mac") McClellan, Jr., age 76, retired senior attorney for the Hartford Insurance Group in Towson, MD, San Francisco, CA, and Alexandria, VA and a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in New Bern, died of renal failure at Bayview Rehabilitation Center in New Bern on November 5th. Mr. McClellan was born at St. Luke's hospital in Richmond, Virginia on August 6, 1943. His parents were John F. McClellan, Sr., and Arline Williams McClellan. He spent most of his early years in Baltimore and later moved with his parents to Monkton, Maryland. He attended Carroll Manor elementary and junior high school and graduated from Towson High School 1961. He graduated from the University of Maryland at College Park in 1965 with a major in public relations. While at Maryland Mr. McClellan was a member of Kappa Alpha Order, a social fraternity. After graduation, he began a 31-year career with The Hartford Insurance Group, starting as a claims adjustor during the day, while attending law school at night at the Mt. Vernon Law School in Baltimore, now part of the University of Baltimore. Mr. McClellan's father, John Franklin McClellan, Sr., also decided to start law school at the same time at Mt. Vernon and both father and son completed the normally 3-year academic program in just two calendar years by going to law school at night year-round while working full time during the day. After graduating, Mr. McClellan and his father passed the Maryland bar exam together. After he graduated from law school, Mr. McClellan continued to work for The Hartford, first in Maryland and then California, settling surety and fidelity claims. He eventually moved to the Alexandria, VA office and worked on claims in Virginia, Florida and other southern states. The cases he handled were often complicated fidelity claims (monetary thefts of large sums by employees and others against entities insured by The Hartford). He also worked on surety claims which often involved large construction projects that ran out of money during big projects, requiring The Hartford to pay the remaining bills and otherwise finish projects that had been promised but not yet delivered. All of this required Mr. McClellan to interact with judges, attorneys, witnesses and other stakeholders involved in order to settle claims, out of court preferably, or in court if necessary. Mr. McClellan moved with his wife Joan to New Bern in 2001. He served on the planning and zoning commission for eight years, until finally retiring in 2009. Survivors include his wife Joan; two daughters, Laura Bowdring and her husband Bill and their sons Nathan and Colin of Alexandria, and Aimee McClellan of Wilmington, NC; sister Virginia McClellan of Monkton, MD; brother William McClellan, of Herndon, VA; and stepchildren Yousef Sait of Richmond, VA, and Noreen Sait of Centreville, VA A memorial service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New Street, New Bern, NC 28560

John Franklin ("Mac") McClellan, Jr., age 76, retired senior attorney for the Hartford Insurance Group in Towson, MD, San Francisco, CA, and Alexandria, VA and a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in New Bern, died of renal failure at Bayview Rehabilitation Center in New Bern on November 5th. Mr. McClellan was born at St. Luke's hospital in Richmond, Virginia on August 6, 1943. His parents were John F. McClellan, Sr., and Arline Williams McClellan. He spent most of his early years in Baltimore and later moved with his parents to Monkton, Maryland. He attended Carroll Manor elementary and junior high school and graduated from Towson High School 1961. He graduated from the University of Maryland at College Park in 1965 with a major in public relations. While at Maryland Mr. McClellan was a member of Kappa Alpha Order, a social fraternity. After graduation, he began a 31-year career with The Hartford Insurance Group, starting as a claims adjustor during the day, while attending law school at night at the Mt. Vernon Law School in Baltimore, now part of the University of Baltimore. Mr. McClellan's father, John Franklin McClellan, Sr., also decided to start law school at the same time at Mt. Vernon and both father and son completed the normally 3-year academic program in just two calendar years by going to law school at night year-round while working full time during the day. After graduating, Mr. McClellan and his father passed the Maryland bar exam together. After he graduated from law school, Mr. McClellan continued to work for The Hartford, first in Maryland and then California, settling surety and fidelity claims. He eventually moved to the Alexandria, VA office and worked on claims in Virginia, Florida and other southern states. The cases he handled were often complicated fidelity claims (monetary thefts of large sums by employees and others against entities insured by The Hartford). He also worked on surety claims which often involved large construction projects that ran out of money during big projects, requiring The Hartford to pay the remaining bills and otherwise finish projects that had been promised but not yet delivered. All of this required Mr. McClellan to interact with judges, attorneys, witnesses and other stakeholders involved in order to settle claims, out of court preferably, or in court if necessary. Mr. McClellan moved with his wife Joan to New Bern in 2001. He served on the planning and zoning commission for eight years, until finally retiring in 2009. Survivors include his wife Joan; two daughters, Laura Bowdring and her husband Bill and their sons Nathan and Colin of Alexandria, and Aimee McClellan of Wilmington, NC; sister Virginia McClellan of Monkton, MD; brother William McClellan, of Herndon, VA; and stepchildren Yousef Sait of Richmond, VA, and Noreen Sait of Centreville, VA A memorial service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New Street, New Bern, NC 28560 Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close