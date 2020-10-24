1/1
John Farrow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Johnny Raymond Farrow, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 29, 2020 at The University of Maryland Medical Center after a short-term battle with Lung Cancer. He was the son of deceased Ruth and James Farrow, the brother of Carol Ferhman, Debbie Beal, Maria Bastan-Siar, Lynn Ayers, and Bobbie and Willie Farrow. He was the loving father of two, Christina and John Farrow, life-long best friend to Raschelle Fletcher, loving grandfather to four and uncle to many. He will always be remembered as a hard working and loving man and friend to everyone. Known for his home improvement work since the age of fifteen, John loved building new projects around the house and always had a tool in his hand, ready to work. Everyone knew who to go to when they needed a helping hand. John was always pleasant and joyful to be around. He was always making jokes and had a smile on his face. John Farrow will be truly missed by everyone.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved