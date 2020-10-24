John "Johnny Raymond Farrow, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 29, 2020 at The University of Maryland Medical Center after a short-term battle with Lung Cancer. He was the son of deceased Ruth and James Farrow, the brother of Carol Ferhman, Debbie Beal, Maria Bastan-Siar, Lynn Ayers, and Bobbie and Willie Farrow. He was the loving father of two, Christina and John Farrow, life-long best friend to Raschelle Fletcher, loving grandfather to four and uncle to many. He will always be remembered as a hard working and loving man and friend to everyone. Known for his home improvement work since the age of fifteen, John loved building new projects around the house and always had a tool in his hand, ready to work. Everyone knew who to go to when they needed a helping hand. John was always pleasant and joyful to be around. He was always making jokes and had a smile on his face. John Farrow will be truly missed by everyone.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store