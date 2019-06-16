John Ferman John Ferman, age 74, died early on April 25 in his bed after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Riverside, California, John served in the Vietnam War where he received the Bronze Star for his service. When he left the Army, John earned a Master's Degree in hospital administration and became an expert in the labyrinthine world of health care policy. He was also a prize-winning orchid grower and mountain climber who scaled peaks from Yosemite to Ecuador. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Ferman; his children, William Cummings and Sean Scott; and his sister, Mary Bean. An avid sailor who served in the Coast Guard Auxillary, John will make one more voyage onto the Chesapeake Bay in August, after his friends and family wish him a final farewell at a private memorial service. While we are glad your suffering is over, we already miss you, and will keep you forever in our hearts.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 16, 2019