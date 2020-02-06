The Capital Gazette Obituaries
Services
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
(301) 805-5544
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD 20715
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
16501 Annapolis Rd.
Bowie, MD
View Map
John Flanagan Obituary
John "Jack" Richard Flanagan, age 85, of Bowie, MD, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra Jane Flanagan; his brother Roger; his 13 children, Deirdre (Phil), Richard (Georgia), Maureen (Ron), David, Kathleen (Augie), Raymond, Kerry (John), Melissa (Matt), Sean (Julie), Erin, Coleen, Brian (Lauren) and Laura; 21 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be missed by all. John was born in Garfield, NJ, and was raised in Rochelle Park, NJ. He graduated from Manhattan College with a degree in Electrical Engineering and earned his master's degree from George Washington University. He moved to Bowie in 1964 and worked at the NSA from 1965-1998. During those years he taught CCD at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie and enjoyed coaching boys and girl's baseball for 20 years with the BBGC. After retirement, he served as a baseball umpire for PG County, an Usher for Sacred Heart Church, and coordinator of the ROMEO Club. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on Thursday February 6, 2020 at 11am. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
