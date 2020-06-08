John William Fritz, of Baltimore, MD, died unexpectedly in his home on June 3, 2020 at the age of 25. His friends and family are shocked and devastated by his loss. John was born in Annapolis, MD on January 11, 1995 to Jeff and Joan Fritz. Following his graduation from Severna Park High School, he would go on to study Electrical Engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park. Shortly after graduation from college, he landed his first job at EN Engineering in Glen Burnie, MD. One year later John accepted a position at Northrop Grumman Electronics Division in Linthicum, MD. John was active and outdoorsy, not shying away from a little mud, whether it be in Elvaton and Green Hornets sports, school band, Cub and Boy Scouts, and four years of Cross Country at Severna Park High School. Even after graduation, he continued to run, eventually completing two marathons and one Tough Mudder. Always looking to lend a hand, he helped coach fresh faces in the Green Hornets rugby team, and with Images at University of Maryland, guided and encouraged young, potential students in their academic pursuits as an ambassador for the school. For anyone who knew John, his smiling face and jovial nature stood out. He was always fast to make friends and deeply cherished those relationships. His personable nature and passion for music led him to form a band with close, high school friends. Even after the bandmates went their separate ways, John would continue composing and shredding guitar to prog-rock and metal. He would always turn it up to eleven, especially when his friends and family asked him to turn it down to five. John is survived by his parents, Jeff and Joan; younger brother, Eric; and grandparents, Bill and Kay Fritz and Joan McKeeby. John will be solemnly missed, but his memory will be celebrated forever. Friends may visit on Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House or American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 8, 2020.