On April 27th John lost his courageous decade long battle with cancer. He was born on January 20, 1944 in Brownsville, Texas to Olga (Guerrero), and John L. Skotz. He was a proud graduate of the first class of DuVal High School, and later Bowie State University. John retired after 35 years with the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed working in his yard, hunting, the outdoors, and crossword puzzles. A devout Dallas Cowboy, and New York Yankee fan, he enjoyed this verbal debates/defense of what he described as the two greatest teams in sports. His marriages to Carolyn Miles, and Karin Nightingale ended in divorce. Survivors include his Brother, Ronald, as well as his children from his first marriage Sandra, and John. Additional survivors include his grandchildren Conor, and Colin May. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Labre Indian School Ashland, Montana 59004. All services will be private. Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020

