John Gavin, 57, of Glen Burnie, Maryland died August 6, 2020. John was born at the United States Naval Academy on October 29, 1962. The son of a Naval Officer, John traveled with his family around the world. He and his family lived in Adak Alaska, Guam, and Rockville Maryland before settling in the Sun Valley community located in Glen Burnie, Maryland. John graduated from Glen Burnie High School and then enlisted in the US Navy. After travelling the world's oceans aboard the USS O'Bannon, John returned home and took a job at the Annapolis Sailing School. John worked on the water for 25 years before health concerns from Diabetes forced him into an early retirement. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. One of his biggest joys was cooking a feast for his family every Christmas Eve. He also loved going to watch his beloved Baltimore Ravens football team here at the stadium and at stadiums up and down the East Coast. John loved to visit Ocean City and even got the chance to visit one last time this June. John is survived by his sisters Patti and Elaine, his brothers Mike, Tim, Jake, Patrick and Wil and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Rachel. Interment is private. The family will schedule a Celebration of Life for John sometime in the future. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com