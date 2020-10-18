John Hargett Harrison, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 of heart failure at the age of 92. He was born in Trenton, N.C. as the youngest of 6. John married Sallie Todd in N.C. in 1951, they raised 3 children, Debbie, Diane (predeceased) and Don. Sallie died in 1996 of cancer. He had 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. John married Barbara Kaufman in 2002. John was the son of a Mamie Frances and Owen Harrison Sr., and spent his childhood where he helped his father run the town service station in Snow Hill NC. He graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1945. He went on to earn an engineering degree from North Carolina State University in 1950 and became a Naval Engineer in the David W. Taylor complex on the Severn River. He married his college sweetheart, Sallie Harrison, in 1951. The couple came to Maryland in 1951 where John had a long and successful career developing advanced electrical propulsion systems for the Navy. John and Sallie were known in Severna Park for staging elaborate and joyful celebrations of major sporting events. They carried on raucous excursions to the Preakness for decades. The couple reserved a section of 40 seats for friends and loaded the entire party on a rented school bus. The couple became ardent Terrapins fans and were famous among friends and family for hosting U of MD tailgates as well as parties to celebrate Super Bowls, ACC tournaments and Oriole's games. The couple also hosted all night player piano parties in their home that were legendary among family and friends. His first wife, Sallie, died in 1996. He married his second wife, Barbara Kaufman in 2002. The two carried on many of the traditions and the couple shared a love of church and giving to the community. Barb was a big part and shared his effort to volunteer at the church. John was active in the church and charitable organizations. He was the president of the Green Hornets recreation sports league in 70's. On his watch, the organization debuted eye-catching Green Hornet windbreakers. The jackets remain a Severna Park tradition. Due to the current pandemic the burial will be private. A generous heart and a glowing spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew him. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Shepherd Lutheran Church at P.O. Box 626 Severna Park, MD 21146.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store