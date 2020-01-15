Our wonderful dad, and loving husband, John H. Hayes, of Davidsonville, MD, passed way Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was 88. He leaves behind his devoted wife of over 60 years, Barbara M. Hayes (née McAllister), daughters Heather Hayes (Salvador Constans), Allison Reigle (Frank Reigle), and Erin Rauth (Paul Rauth), his loving grandson Cameron Reigle, extended family of adoring nieces and nephews, brother Edward Hayes (CA), sister Anne Baarck (PA), and sister-in-law, Lynn Pallotta (TN). Born February 20, 1931 in Fair Haven, VT, he was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, and earned a Masters Degree in Education at the University of Maryland. He loved reading, animals, classic movies, poetry, prose, music, theatre, news, politics, and his family. He retired as a vice-principal for Maryland Public School system, after many years of service. He was a good and noble man, and a selfless provider for his family. He had a great sense of humor, an engaging story-teller, and a joy to be with. He will be heartily missed by all who knew him. Contributions may be made in his memory to Special Olympics or animal welfare charities, in lieu of flowers. We will be celebrating his life privately at home, and we thank everyone for their messages of support at this sad time.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020