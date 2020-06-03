John Robert Hankey Jr, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend, died peacefully on May 20, 2020, at the age of 75 after a nine-month battle with lymphoma. John was born in Boston, MA, on September 8, 1944, to John R Hankey Sr and Anne Devlin Hankey. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Trish, three dear children, Patrick (Heidi), Michael (Kristin), and Anne (Mel) and eight precious grandchildren, John, Chris, Jack, Emma, Max, Michael R, Luke, and Michael H. John graduated from The Citadel in the class of 1966, the Naval War College in 1984, and earned his master's from Salve Regina University in that same year. John was a dedicated analyst and manager for the National Security Agency. When he retired, he worked as a colonial tour guide in Annapolis, MD. John was an active parishioner at St Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, serving in the music ministry, marriage encounter, RCIA, and other educational programs. John loved being on any boat, especially his sailboat. John loved adventure and had a wonderful sense of humor. He is and always will be, dearly missed. Services will be private. A celebration of John's life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in John's memory be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Ministry, St. Mary's Parish Annapolis, MD or the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians Inc., PO Box 6262, Annapolis, MD, 21401. For a video tribute, photos of John's life and an online guest book please see www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.