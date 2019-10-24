Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Harrington. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:30 PM Maritime Museum Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Harrington passed away suddenly on October 14, 2019 at the age of 75. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by adoring family and friends who knew him as "Papa Jack." The eldest of the five children of Frances C. Harrington and Dr. John V. Harrington, Jack grew up in Lexington, MA and at the family cabin on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH, where he developed his lifelong passion for the outdoors. He graduated from Colby College in Maine in 1966 with an A.B. in Chemistry and received his J.D. from Boston University. He practiced energy law for 45 years in Washington, D.C., where he earned accolades as a partner at Fulbright & Jaworski. Jack and his former wife Maureen raised their five children in a wonderful, happy home on the Severn River. He was a deeply kind and exceptionally loving father. Jack taught his children a love for the simple things, for the world around them, and, most importantly, for each other. He gave his family all that he had, and, without exception, asked for nothing in return. Jack was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Nancy Higgins; and his nephew and niece Jason and Jessica Harrington. He is survived by his five children and their loves: John Colin Harrington (Christina) of Annapolis MD, Anne Kearney Staniford (Dan) of Locust Valley NY, Katherine Keeley Dickie (John) of Weston MA, Patrick Bennett Harrington (Sarah Stewart) of Annapolis MD, and Molly Keeley Kloppenburg (George) of Findlay OH; eight-and-a-half grandchildren – Nola, Una, Kearney, Hutson, Graham, Will, Johnny, and Mack; his former wife, Maureen Keeley Harrington; his brothers Jeff Harrington (Karen), Brian Harrington (Kathleen Canavan) and Dick Harrington (Betsy Hood); a huge contingent of nephews and nieces; and his constant companion, a large and gentle black lab named Smitty. A celebration of Jack's life will be held on December 14th at 4:30pm at the Maritime Museum in Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to ShoreRivers at

