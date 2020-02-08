"I'm not going anywhere until I hear from the Lord", is what John Henry Nick, Jr., husband of Theresa Nick proclaimed. On Sunday, February 2nd, 2020, he heard from the Lord. Little Henry, Sr. was born on July 27th, 1939 to the late John Henry and Esther Holland Nick in Churchton, Maryland. He is the eldest brother of James "Bunkey" Nick and Betty Nick Boone. He is the dad of eight Diane Gomillion-Coles, LaTonia Coates, Barry Turner, LaChelle Simms, Eric Johnson, Scherika Perry, La'Sonia "Nikki Nick" McGriff and John Henry Nick, III. In addition he has twenty-four grandchildren. A public viewing will be held Sunday, February 9th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Reese and Sons Mortuary in Annapolis, Maryland Homegoing Celebration will be Monday, February 10th, 2020 at Franklin United Methodist Church in Churchton, Maryland, The Wake will be at 12 noon followed by the service at 1 p.m.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020