John "Jack" Henry Schleicher Sr. went home to be with the Lord August 16, 2020 at the age of 82 due to heart failure. Born in Baltimore, MD September 22, 1937 to the late John and Marie Schleicher. Jack graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School in 1955. An Air Force Veteran he served his country proudly for 4 years right out of High School. After many years, he retired from the Social Security Administration. For many years, Jack owned and ran the Villa Nova Condominiums and Bar in Ocean City, Maryland. Jack lived in Ocean Pines, Berlin Maryland. An active member and usher at St. John Newmann Catholic Church. He worked hard and enjoyed life to the fullest, enjoying Dining, Dancing and Cocktail Hour with family and friends. Jack was a devoted husband to the late Geraldine "Gerry" Schleicher. Jack is survived by his brothers and sisters, Theresa Drexel, Robert "Bob" Schleicher (Jean), Regina "Jean". His son, John "Jack" Schleicher Jr. Daughter, Dolores Taylor (Bruce). Grandchildren, Michele Lynn McCabe, John Schleicher III, Bruce Taylor Jr. and Zachary Taylor, Darlene Bible. 8 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Granddaughter, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at : Gonce's Funeral Service 169 Riviera Drive, Pasadena, MD 21122 August 21, 2020 3-5 and 7-9. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at: Saint Jane Frances De Chantal Catholic Church 8499 Virginia Ave, Riviera Beach, MD 21122 11:00 AM Saturday August 22,2020. Interment will follow at: Glen Haven Memorial Park 7215 Ritchie Hwy. Glen Burnie, MD 21061 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Delaware Hospice Center 100 Patriots Way Milford, DE 19963 302-856-7717



