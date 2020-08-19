1/1
John Henry Schleicher Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Henry Schleicher Sr. went home to be with the Lord August 16, 2020 at the age of 82 due to heart failure. Born in Baltimore, MD September 22, 1937 to the late John and Marie Schleicher. Jack graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School in 1955. An Air Force Veteran he served his country proudly for 4 years right out of High School. After many years, he retired from the Social Security Administration. For many years, Jack owned and ran the Villa Nova Condominiums and Bar in Ocean City, Maryland. Jack lived in Ocean Pines, Berlin Maryland. An active member and usher at St. John Newmann Catholic Church. He worked hard and enjoyed life to the fullest, enjoying Dining, Dancing and Cocktail Hour with family and friends. Jack was a devoted husband to the late Geraldine "Gerry" Schleicher. Jack is survived by his brothers and sisters, Theresa Drexel, Robert "Bob" Schleicher (Jean), Regina "Jean". His son, John "Jack" Schleicher Jr. Daughter, Dolores Taylor (Bruce). Grandchildren, Michele Lynn McCabe, John Schleicher III, Bruce Taylor Jr. and Zachary Taylor, Darlene Bible. 8 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great Granddaughter, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at : Gonce's Funeral Service 169 Riviera Drive, Pasadena, MD 21122 August 21, 2020 3-5 and 7-9. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at: Saint Jane Frances De Chantal Catholic Church 8499 Virginia Ave, Riviera Beach, MD 21122 11:00 AM Saturday August 22,2020. Interment will follow at: Glen Haven Memorial Park 7215 Ritchie Hwy. Glen Burnie, MD 21061 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Delaware Hospice Center 100 Patriots Way Milford, DE 19963 302-856-7717

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gonce's Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Gonce's Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Jane Frances De Chantal Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Interment
Glen Haven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory J Gonce Funeral Home
169 Riviera Drive
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-255-2650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved