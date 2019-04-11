Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hoy. View Sign

John Michael Hoy was born in Ferndale, MD on July 19, 1933 to the late Mr William J. Hoy and late Mrs. Elizabeth Anna (nee Kaufli) Hoy. As a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County he graduated from Glen Burnie High School, worked for Cross Auto Supplies until 1953 when he enlisted into the United States Navy. After his four years in the Navy Mr. Hoy worked for Baltimore Gas and Electric from 1957 - 1962. He worked for the Ferndale Fire Department from 1963 until he retired in 1990. Mr. Hoy enjoyed history, mostly the civil war time. He took pictures for the railroad and enjoyed gardening.Mr. John Michael Hoy passed away at his home in Glen Burnie on April 4, 2019. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hoy was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Herbert Hoy and cousins Charles and Carroll Hoy. Those left to cherish his memory are his cousins Debbie Vanghel, Mary Ann Clevenger, Paul Clevenger and Aaron Clevenger. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Highway, S.E., Glen Burnie, MD,. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Dept.

John Michael Hoy was born in Ferndale, MD on July 19, 1933 to the late Mr William J. Hoy and late Mrs. Elizabeth Anna (nee Kaufli) Hoy. As a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County he graduated from Glen Burnie High School, worked for Cross Auto Supplies until 1953 when he enlisted into the United States Navy. After his four years in the Navy Mr. Hoy worked for Baltimore Gas and Electric from 1957 - 1962. He worked for the Ferndale Fire Department from 1963 until he retired in 1990. Mr. Hoy enjoyed history, mostly the civil war time. He took pictures for the railroad and enjoyed gardening.Mr. John Michael Hoy passed away at his home in Glen Burnie on April 4, 2019. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hoy was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Herbert Hoy and cousins Charles and Carroll Hoy. Those left to cherish his memory are his cousins Debbie Vanghel, Mary Ann Clevenger, Paul Clevenger and Aaron Clevenger. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Highway, S.E., Glen Burnie, MD,. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Dept. Funeral Home Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home

421 Crain Highway, S.E.

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

410-766-2200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close