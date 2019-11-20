John Joseph Clow, Jr. passed away on Nov. 16, 2019 at the age of 91. He was a carpenter in the Annapolis area and worked in many historic homes in the city. After retiring to Centreville on the Eastern Shore, he farmed the 40 acres at his home. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, was a collector of antique Oliver tractors and treasured his family deeply. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia Ann Wayson Clow; his sister Dorothy Terwilliger; and his three children: John Joseph "Jay" Clow, III (Sharon) of Wye Mills, Elizabeth Williams (Michael) of Annapolis and Amelia Bishop (Stephen) of Florida. John is also survived by eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Services will be graveside, Friday Nov. 22 at 11:00am at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis followed by a fellowship luncheon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1300 West St. Annapolis.

