On Friday, September 18, 2020, John J Lonergan passed away at his home in Bowie, Maryland. Jack was born on November 28, 1930, to Martha Pepka Lonergan and John William Lonergan in Webster, Massachusetts. Jack's beloved wife, Maureen Ann McGovern Lonergan, passed away in June of 1995. Jack was a graduate of St. Louis High School, Worcester Academy, and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA (1953). He was a member of the 1952 NCAA National Championship Baseball Team. On June 17, 1952, Holy Cross defeated Missouri 8-4 in Omaha, Nebraska to capture the title. Holy Cross became the first school in the Northeast to win the College World Series. On day two of the series "Jackie" Lonergan pitched a one hitter against Missouri in a heartbreaking loss of 1-0. Two days later Jack pitched a complete game in a 15-4 win against Penn State in game 5 of the series. After college graduation Jack proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of the Corp's baseball team. His assignments included duty with the military police guarding the Vatican. Prior to his long service with the federal government, he worked as a buyer for Pratt Whitney and an assistant manager at Friendly's Restaurant in Connecticut. Jack's first government job, with the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) initially brought him to the Maryland area with his young family in 1963. Jack transferred to the National Security Agency, where he eventually retired after 30 years of service. The family moved into the new Bowie suburb in 1964. Except for a three year transfer to the Boston, MA area, Jack lived in Bowie for over 60 years where he was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He was active in Bowie's recreation activities playing in the Bowie Interfaith Rec League representing St. Pius X on their men's volleyball and softball teams. He was also a member of Belair Bowie Athletic Club (BBAC) and played on their softball team. In later years he played on Bowie's Senior Softball Team. The team went on to win the Maryland Senior Olympics Championship in October 1992 in a sweeping double elimination victory. Jack was a life-long athlete and baseball fan. He supported his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at many t-ball, baseball, softball, basketball, lacrosse, and soccer games. He proudly cheered on his granddaughters as they played field hockey, lacrosse, and soccer at Elizabeth Seton High School on The Lonergan Field dedicated to his late wife, Maureen. Jack also served on the Board of Directors for Elizabeth Seton High School. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council, recently with the York Club. Jack is survived by his sister Barbara Lonergan Kozlowski of Oakdale, CT. He was a loving Dad to children Patty Garcia (Larry), Betty Ann Higgins (Jim), Susan Palmer (Phil), Margie Lonergan, John Lonergan (Becky), and Michael Lonergan (Maggie). He was blessed with 17 grandchildren: Lina Maureen Martin (Brian), Matthew Higgins (Kelly), Jackie Merritt (Jeff), Lydia Mark (Ross), Joseph Palmer (Lauren), Ryan Higgins (Sarah), Luke Higgins (Emilia), Thomas Palmer (Erin), Maureen Higgins, Kevin Lonergan, Samantha Lonergan, Jack Lonergan, Ian Lonergan, Margaret Lonergan, Michael Lonergan, Moe Lonergan, and Regina Lonergan. Jack had the additional blessing of 14 great grandchildren: Johnny, Joey, Rita, Mikey, Paddy, and Charley Martin (Lina); Elle Higgins (Matthew); Jordan Merritt (Jackie); William, Elizabeth, and Rosemary Mark (Lydia); Brooke and Jacob Palmer (Joseph); Emerson Higgins (Luke). Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 Northwest Crain Highway Bowie, Maryland 20715. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 26 at 11am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14720 Annapolis Road Bowie, Maryland 20715. A private burial will be held at Crownsville Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3300 Moreland Place, Bowie, MD 20715 or Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT 06510.



