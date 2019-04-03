Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Janny. View Sign

On Sunday, March 31, 2019, John " Johnny" Janny of Odenton, MD. Beloved nephew of several aunts and uncles and many loving cousins and friends. Johnny was employed by the State of Maryland as an auditor and retired after 30 plus years of service. He also loved to travel, fishing and going to the gambling casinos wherever he was. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075 (exit 6 south off Rt. 100) on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:00 am till the start of the Celebration of Life Memorial Service 11:00 am. Inurnment to follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Honor Flight Network, Attn: Meredith Rosenbeck, 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505

