John Joseph Spencer, age 84, passed away on Friday, March 20 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. A 35-year resident of Annapolis, Maryland, he was born in Bayonne, New Jersey. He graduated from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey where he also received his Doctorate in theology. There, he met and married Maryanne Wujciak in 1958 and they shared 59 years together until her passing in 2017. They resided in Bernardsville, New Jersey until 1985, until his love for sailing brought them to Annapolis. John spent his career in the soft drink and beverage industry. As Vice President of the Coca-Cola bottling group in New York in the 70's he was responsible for introducing plastic bottles into soft drink production. In the 1980's he served as president of RKO bottlers, a multi-state Pepsi Cola bottling operation headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Prior to retirement he ran his own consulting firm, Spencer Associates, with domestic and international clients including several sovereign states in the Russian Federation and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Outside of his career John had many hobbies and interests. In addition to sailing, he was an audiophile and jazz buff with a vast music collection. As an accomplished cook and baker, his French butter cookies, blueberry cake and pumpkin spice cake were legendary and well enjoyed by friends and family alike. He and Maryanne also enjoyed international travel, having visited over 30 countries together. John is survived by his son, Mark Spencer and his wife Kate of Wilmington, North Carolina and daughter Catherine Spencer and her husband Curtis James of Stevensville, Maryland. He also has two grandchildren, John Robert Spencer of Charleston, South Carolina and Emma Spencer of Dallas, Texas. Interment will be private and a memorial service to honor his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation in his memory may be made to the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation.

