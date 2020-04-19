John A. Kalivretenos, 91, a resident of Harwood, MD, died on Thursday, April 16 at his home. Born on March 8, 1929 in Washington, DC to the late Aristotle and Stella Kalivretenos, John owned and operated the John A. Kalivretenos Bros. produce company in Washington, DC for many years. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Kalivretenos of Harwood, MD; his siblings, George (Dee) and Chris (Caroline) Kalivretenos and Helen Hyde. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or the SPCA of Anne Arundel Co., 1815 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020