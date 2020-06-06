John Lahm
1925 - 2020
John was born on 11/26/25, raised in Madison, WI and passed-away peacefully on 05/31/2020 in Cape Coral, FL. In 1943, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. and fought in the South Pacific and later in Korea. After the war, he went to college, raised 7 children, and worked for the Social Security Administration in a senior government position. He will be greatly missed by those that loved him. John was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Montague, formerly of Olympia, WA, and two sisters, Alice Buenzil of NY and Mary Holley of WI. He leaves behind, three sons: John, Steven, and Daniel Lahm; four daughters: Marian Bachmann, Kathy Messina, Kristina Jackson, Teresa Lahm; 19 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; his service dog Mike; and many friends. Please visit the website of Fuller-Metz Funeral Home of Cape Coral for details on his memorial service. A private service will be held at Arlington National Cemetry at a future date.

Published in The Capital Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
