John "Jack" Adams Larkin of Severna Park, previously of Glen Burnie, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019 at the age of 84. Jack was born on November 3, 1934 in Loogootee, Indiana, to the late Joseph and Mary Ruth Larkin. Jack attended Christian Brothers College in Memphis for two years, then served in the Army in South Korea from 1954 to 1956. After the Army, he earned a history degree from Indiana University. Jack worked for the Maryland Division of Corrections for 36 years; for the last 22 years of his career, he worked as an Addictions Specialist. He retired in 2004. Jack enjoyed acting in community theater, singing in church, playing the piano, reading, and telling jokes. In retirement, he volunteered at the Maryland Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, where he narrated audio books. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary "Mimi" Larkin; his sons, Joseph and Sean Patrick and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Dean and Eden; and siblings Nancy Dooley, Ray Larkin and his wife, Nancy. He was preceded in death by his infant son, John, and siblings Geneva Pearson, David Larkin, Gerald Larkin and Mary Ruth Larkin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Maryland State Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, http://friendsmdlbph.org/gift. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 10:30 am at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019