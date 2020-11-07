John Murray Burgoon, IV was born March 8, 1953 in Baltimore, MD to John Murray Burgoon, III and the late Nancy L. Burgoon (nee Ireland) and was a lifetime resident of northern Anne Arundel County. A 1971 Graduate of Glen Burnie High School, Mr. Burgoon was a plumber and steamfitter by trade. He had worked for various firms over the years including Ingleside , BGE and Heir Brothers. In earlier years John served as a volunteer with the Odenton Volunteer Fire Dept. He had a lifetime love of being around the water; including fishing with his family at Solomon's Island or sitting on the beach in Ocean City. John also enjoyed music, watching movies and he was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan. Left to cherish his memory in addition to his father are his beloved wife of 47 years Cheryl L. Burgoon (nee Glossner) of Linthicum, son John M. Burgoon, V and his wife Shannon of Pasadena, daughter Shannon L. Mize of Linthicum and her husband Nicholas, brother Stuart Burgoon of Glen Burnie, sisters Carol Peterson of Laurel and Colleen Hatfield of Glen Burnie. He is also survived by cherished grandchildren Cameron, Caleb and Jordyn Mize and Shelby Burgoon. His family will celebrate his life privately.



