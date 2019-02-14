Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. (Jack) Christensen. View Sign

John M. (Jack) Christensen, 85, passed away on February 10, 2019 surrounded by his family in Annapolis, Maryland. Preceded by parents, John LeRoy and Mary Boylan Christensen, Jack will be forever remembered by his wife of 45 years, Susan, and their daughters, Carrie Anichini (Jim), Kate Mills (Ridg), and Jennifer Colvin (Brett) and his grandchildren, John and Charlotte Colvin, and Anna and Samuel Mills.A native of Joliet, Illinois, Jack was a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School. He was an alumnus of Quincy University and earned his graduate and doctoral degrees from St. Louis University. Jack also served in the United States Army.A former St. Louis, Missouri, resident, Jack was an active member of both St. Joseph's and Immacolata parishes. Jack could often be found taking in a SLU basketball game, enjoying many a lunch at J. McGraugh's Bar & Grill (aka The Office), and playing numerous rounds of golf with his buddies. Since his move to Annapolis, Maryland, Jack spent much of his time searching for a new "office" for regular lunches while sampling every crab cake along the way. In addition, Jack mostly reveled in his grandchildren and only on occasion tried to herd them with his cane.A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Crofton, Maryland. Jack, a firm believer in medical research, requested his body be donated to the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Memorial donations may be made to Franciscan Charities (3140 Meramac, St. Louis, MO 63118) www.franciscancharities.org.

