John M. Ebersberger,Jr. - also known as Pop, "Big E", Captain, and Dad - passed away early Sunday morning, December 29, 2019 at his home in Ocean Pines, Maryland. He was 83. Born in Baltimore July 27, 1936, John moved to Annapolis in 1966 and formed the law partnership of Dietz & Ebersberger. In 1976 he became an owner of Anglers Sports Center, turning it into a family business that his son Charles, daughter-in-law Jane and grandchildren Michael and Anna continue to run. John loved to fish, hunt and play golf. He enjoyed carving duck decoys and ornamental Santas, playing music on his keyboard, and tending his tomato garden. He is survived by his wife Barbra Weitzel Ebersberger; his two sons, John (wife Sharon), and Charles (wife Jane) of Annapolis; Grandchildren Michael Ebersberger and Anna Driscoll of Annapolis; and his Great Grandchildren Ella, Auroura and Ace. John was preceded in death by his wife and mother of John and Charles, Sally M. Ebersberger. Memorial donations may be made to the George Patterson Scholarship Fund. Donation checks should be made out to Trinity United Methodist Church. Please write "George Patterson Scholarship Fund" on the memo line and send to Trinity United Methodist Church, 112 High St., Salisbury, Md. 21801.

