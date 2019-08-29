John Matthew Istvan Jr, Born on August 5, 1952 in La Plata, MD. He passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at AAMC in Annapolis. He is preceded in death by his father John M. Istvan Sr. (1974) of Hughesville, MD and his mother Francis C. Reintzell (2016) of Exmore, Va. John leaves behind his wife, Lisa K. Pratt-Istvan. He is also survived by his Sister Bonnie and two brothers Frankie and Ronnie, his children Tonya, Robert, Jeannie, Michael and Joseph, 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. John would always say he found his greatest enjoyment in making children smile. Services for John will be held at the Glen Burnie Elks Lodge at 878 Stevenson Rd, Severn MD at 1p.m. on August 31, 2019. Please if you have any photos or memories you would like to share please send to [email protected]
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019