John M. Kaiser, Sr. passed away on June 28, 2020 in Selbyville, Delaware. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 24, 1938 to the late George T. Kaiser and Nina K. Donnan. He served proudly in the United States Navy as a Seaman Boatswain Mate on the USS Hale DD642 Destroyer from 1957-1959. In those two years he traveled the world, receiving numerous certificates and medals. He remained on reserve for three years. John married the love of his life, Elizabeth A. Sitterly on July 10, 1965. He was a long-term resident of Pasadena, MD. For almost 33 years, he worked for Unilever, formerly Lever Brothers, in Baltimore. He retired in 1992 and lived in Ocean Pines, MD, and finally settled in Selbyville, DE. John was a long-time member of the Severn Elks Lodge, Tin Can Sailors and an originating member of the Omega Club of Baltimore. Throughout the years, he enjoyed bowling, coin collecting, woodworking and watching old war and western movies. John is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of 54 years; and his three children: Deborah Legare (Richard), John Kaiser Jr., and Dawn Busby (Craig); as well as his four grandchildren: Danielle Legare, Jacob and Alex Busby, and Johnny Kaiser. He is also survived by his half-sister, Marguerite Wildasin. He was preceded in death by his older half-sister, Mildred Emmonds. A private service will be held in the future at the VA National Cemetery of Loudon Park, 3445 Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.



