John William Malamphy "Bill", 86, a resident of Annapolis, MD, died on July 7, 2019 at Suburban Hospital. Born on August 8, 1934 in Ridgeley, WV to the late John and Mary Malamphy, Bill earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Maryland. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and for many years was a computer software sales executive. Bill was a member of Eastport United Methodist Church, the Annapolis Elks and was Lt. Governor of the Annapolis Lions Club. He enjoyed collecting coins, reading, gardening, spending time with his many friends and family and he especially loved watching his grandchildren play lacrosse. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his siblings, Tom Malamphy and Frances Chester. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sally Malamphy; his children, Barbara Fox of Ashburn, VA and John Malamphy of Crofton, MD; his sister Mary Joe Culbertson of Woodbridge, VA and his grandchildren, Taylor, Lauren, Sarah and Paige Fox, Brooke, Olivia, Brett and Blake Malamphy. Memorial service will be held at Eastport United Methodist Church, 926 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis, MD on Saturday, July 13 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 (woundedwarriorproject.org). Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 11, 2019