John Robert Mantell, Jr (Bob), went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and steadfast friend. Bob was born May 15, 1930 to John Robert and Thelma Haugh Mantell in Frederick, Maryland. Bob graduated from Frederick High School before working for Western Union and then the Maryland State Road Commission. Bob married Mary Louise Hutchins in 1950. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary before Mary Lou's passing. Shortly after marrying, he was hired as a cryptographer in the communications center with HQ 2nd Army. Six years later Bob began working for the National Security Agency. Due to the nature of his work, there was much secrecy surrounding his responsibilities and travels. Bob spent over 23 years with NSA before retiring as a Special Research Analyst. While home, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family. He shared his love of crabbing, bowling and amateur radio with his children. In the evenings Bob could often be found with a book in his hand and the baseball game playing in the background. Many people around the world knew Bob by his call signs, K3BYV and PZ5DX. Bob and Mary Lou moved to Brevard, NC after receiving a job offer from Raytheon Electronics Company as Deputy Chief Operations and Mission Manager until the government closed the facility. In 2005 Bob and Mary Lou moved once again, this time to Waxhaw, NC so they could devote more time volunteering with JAARS. In 2013, they moved one last time to Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC. Bob is survived by his sons, John Robert III and wife Carroll (Waxhaw, NC), William and wife Rosalie (Chestertown, MD) and daughter Karen and husband Ralph Strader (Charlotte, NC). Bob was loved and known as Opa by his grandchildren, James Sowden, Corrie (Mantell) Kolbe, Shaun O'Neale Thalman, John Robert Mantell IV and Jeremy David Mantell. Opa will be missed by his seven great grandchildren. Upon learning of his passing, many people commented about his dry sense of humor and that he had a twinkle in his eye, like he knew a secret. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Christ Covenant Church, 800 Fullwood Drive, Matthews NC 28105. At a later date the family will hold a graveside service at Baldwin Methodist Church in Millersville, Maryland.



