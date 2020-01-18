John Marcinkevich, 73, a 44 year resident of Pasadena, MD, died on January 16, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Marcinkevich was born on September 16, 1946 in Scranton, PA to the late Anthony and Mary Marcinkevich. He served honorably in the United States Navy and worked as a welder for the Coast Guard for over 25 years. In his spare time, John enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the slot machines, cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, watching his grandchildren play baseball, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Marcinkevich is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Linda W. Marcinkevich. He is survived by his son, John A. Marcinkevich; daughters, Tammy L. Davis (Kevin) and Linda M. DiClementi (John); brothers, George and Bobby Marcinkevich; sister, Maryann Rist; and 10 grandchildren. Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, January 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020