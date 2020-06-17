John "Mike" Michael Kearney, 83, a 59-year resident of Glen Burnie, MD and formerly of West Virginia, passed away at home on June 12, 2020 surrounded by family. Mr. Kearney was born on June 14, 1936 in Farmington, WV. Mike served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. After returning from the service, he received his BA from Fairmont University in West Virginia and his Master's from Towson University. He served as a P.E. teacher in Anne Arundel County for 31 years, most recently at Severna Park Middle School, and retired in 1992. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed traveling and fishing, and was an avid sports fan who kept up with high school events even during retirement. Mike was also a member of St. Bernadette's Parish in Severn, where he volunteered on the church's finance committee. Mike is survived by his spouse, Barbara Ann Kearney (née Gregor) after 61 years of marriage; also two daughters, Cindy Ann Kearney-Green and her husband Randy and Sheila Ann Kearney; grandson, Cody M. Meekins and his fiancée, Cathy; granddaughter, Jessica Fitzell and her husband, Russ; and great-granddaughter, Isabella. Also surviving are his sister, Susan M. Sellner; and brother, Leslie A. Hayes of Maryland. Funeral services and interment are private.



