John "Jack" Myhill of Severna Park, Maryland died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on September 20, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born in Shortsville, N.Y. to the late John and Mary Myhill. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a degree in biology in 1966. He then attended Princeton Theological Seminary where he received a Bachelor of Divinity degree in 1969. In 1970, he received a masters degree in psychology from Temple University, after which he worked as a psychologist at the Anne Arundel County Health Department. In 1981, he completed a doctoral degree in psychology from Catholic University and then went on to work at the State of Maryland Health Department where he was the Director of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services. In 1989, he opened a private practice in psychology, from which he retired in 2011. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marjory (Wieczorek) Myhill, their children, Diana Hamrick of Millersville, MD and Erik Myhill of St. Louis, MO, and his grand-children, Sierra Myhill and Elijah Chambers. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family, going on day trips to the many attractions in the Baltimore/Washington area. He and his wife, Marge, loved to travel and visited 28 countries. When he was not spending time with his family, he enjoyed various hobbies including: trap shooting, precision pistol shooting, muzzleloading, hiking, reading, playing, and listening to music. He was a parish associate at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church and served on various committees and boards that promoted mental health. He will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched during his professional career. Due to the pandemic, his Celebration of Life service will be private. Online condolences may be made on:



Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 27, 2020.