Obituary

Ferndale, MD – John N. "Jack" Furniss left this earth peacefully on February 27th, 2020 and was welcomed into the arms of our savior Jesus Christ. He was 88. Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Donna Furniss. His children are Nancy (Furniss) McNeal, Diane (Furniss)Taylor, Jeffrey Furniss and Scott Furniss. He has ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jack had two siblings who also preceded him in death, William Furniss and Shirley Furniss, both of Pittsburgh, PA. He worked for 47 years at Westinghouse as an aerospace designer/draftsmen. His career, which started in Pittsburgh, was interrupted for three years of service in the US Air Force. He then spent most of his years at the BWI location. Jack and Donna were faithful attenders of St. John's Lutheran Church in Linthicum, Ferndale Methodist Church, and Trinity Assembly of God in Lutherville, and then finally felt called to Church on the Rock in Brooklyn, MD. Throughout these years, Jack served as an Elder, Bible study leader, and mentor for men both at work and in the community. Together, Jack and Donna hosted couples' Bible studies in their homes for decades. Many lives have been impacted and changed for eternity because of Jack's boldness for Christ and willingness to pour himself into people's lives, wherever they were. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, March 7th, from 10am-11am at Pasadena Assembly of God, 206 Pleasantview Ave, Pasadena, MD 21122, (410) 647-2025. A Celebration of Life service will follow immediately from 11a-12n. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Jack Furniss to: Metro Maryland Youth For Christ, 8900 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236 -- or go online to give at

