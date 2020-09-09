John Otto Baierlein was born September 9, 1956 in Washington, D.C. to the late John Otto Baierlein, Sr. and Mabel Bush Ahlstrom. A lifetime resident of Glen Burnie, Mr. Baierlein worked as a Boilermaker for Local 193 prior to his retirement. He enjoyed bird watching, hunting, fishing, trips to the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his beloved wife Susan Gail Baierlein (nee Knight) who passed away in June and his sister Joann Baierlein. Left to cherish his memory are his son John L. Baierlein and his wife Tina of Chester, MD and son Jeffery A. Baierlein and his wife Jennifer of Hanover, PA, brother Michael Baierlein of LaPlata, sisters Jean Fowler of Denver, Theresa Schafer of Glen Burnie, Janine Mohler of LaPlata and beloved grandchildren Logan, Ellie and Emmy Baierlein. He passed away peacefully at Baltimore Washington Medical Center and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday Sept. 9 at 11 AM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store