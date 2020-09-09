1/1
John O. Baierlein Jr.
1956 - 2020
John Otto Baierlein was born September 9, 1956 in Washington, D.C. to the late John Otto Baierlein, Sr. and Mabel Bush Ahlstrom. A lifetime resident of Glen Burnie, Mr. Baierlein worked as a Boilermaker for Local 193 prior to his retirement.  He enjoyed bird watching, hunting, fishing, trips to the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his beloved wife Susan Gail Baierlein (nee Knight) who passed away in June and his sister Joann Baierlein.  Left to cherish his memory are his son John L. Baierlein and his wife Tina of Chester, MD and son Jeffery A. Baierlein and his wife Jennifer of Hanover, PA, brother Michael Baierlein of LaPlata, sisters Jean Fowler of Denver, Theresa Schafer of Glen Burnie, Janine Mohler of LaPlata and beloved grandchildren Logan, Ellie and Emmy Baierlein.  He passed away peacefully at Baltimore Washington Medical Center and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday Sept. 9 at 11 AM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Memories & Condolences

12 entries
September 8, 2020
Uncle Johnny, we will love you and miss you always. You always made us laugh, Uncle Fun!
Danean Causby
Family
September 8, 2020
Rest In Peace John, my thoughts and prayers to you and your family!
Nicky Hundt
Friend
September 8, 2020
September 8, 2020
Roommates in Cumberland for 10 months. Great guy. We had a good time. It was me, Mike Jacobs, and John. John was definitely a good one. Rest well my friend you were a great friend and an awesome boilermaker. Oh yeah, you could weld a little bit too.
Norm Snyder
Friend
September 8, 2020
I am truly sorry to hear of John’s passing. I have much respect for him and will remember the good times working and hunting together.

Chuck Takovich
September 8, 2020
JOHN, YOU WERE A GOOD GUY. YOU WILL BE MISSED BY YOUR FAMILY AND CERTAINLY BY YOUR FRIENDS
Richard Porter
Friend
September 8, 2020
My condolence to the family may God continue to bless you and comfort you
Lawrence Bell
Friend
September 8, 2020
Prayers to the family. Great Boilermaker to work with.
Mike Konski
Coworker
September 8, 2020
John was a good guy and a good boilermaker, I will miss him.
Richard Moody
September 7, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Uncle Johnny. Where lives pass, memories carry on forever. I will miss you.
Brooke Melkus
Family
September 7, 2020
I’m deeply sorry to hear about John passing away .
Ernest Dorsey
Friend
September 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about John, he was a great friend and one hell of a Boilermaker,RIP my friend
Dennis Seabolt
Brother
