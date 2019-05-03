Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Palmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Franklin Palmer, MD, "Papa", a 23-year resident of Edgewater, MD and previously of Kensington, MD, died at his home on Sunday, April 28, 2019, following three year battle with cancer. He was 97.Born December 20, 1922, in Chicago, IL to the late Lewis James and Maude Pulver Palmer, he graduated from Watervliet High School in Watervliet, MI, the University of Colorado with his undergraduate degree, and the University of Michigan with his medical degree. John enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1944. He piloted 14 missions before his B-24 was shot down over Vienna, Austria. He ensured all his crew parachuted safely from the falling plane before parachuting himself. He and his crew were taken prisoners of war on 2/21/1945. They were liberated from POW camp two months later by General Patton who stood on a tank and announced: "I'm going to get you men the hell out of here". John was awarded the Purple Heart. He served in the US Air Force Reserves until 1955 with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He worked at the Food and Drug Administration as the Officer Director in the Office of New Drugs, retiring after 35 years. John was an avid Michigan sports fan and enjoyed doing home exchanges in Europe and spending winters in Lake Worth, FL.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gilbert L. Palmer and his former wife, Lucille Scott Palmer.John is survived by his wife, of 33 years, Linda Montgomery Palmer; two children, Robert Vincent Palmer of Cleveland, OH and Michele D. Comer; three granddaughters, Kimberly Brooke Van Pelt of Davidsonville, MD, Morgan Paige Johnson of Parker, CO, and Courtney Christine Johnson of Edgewater, MD; his twin brother, James A. Palmer of Springhill, FL; four nephews, Max Scott of Boulder, CO, Gilbert Palmer of West Palm Beach, FL, Allan Palmer of Boston, MA, and Kurt Palmer, Toledo, OH; two nieces, Linda Scott Stransky of Aurora, CO, and Cynthia Palmer of Toledo, OH; and two great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be offered at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 2122. An online guestbook is available at

