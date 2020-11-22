November 22, 1980 – November 9, 2020 John-Paul Jean Noel was taken from this world on Monday, November 9, 2020. John-Paul, or JP, as his friends came to know him, was born John-Paul Jean Reulet on November 22, 1980 at Anne Arundel General Hospital in Annapolis, Maryland. John-Paul lived in and around Anne Arundel County for the majority of his life, but was living in Fells Point, Baltimore at the time of his death. He graduated from Annapolis High School Class of 1999. After high school, JP worked in many trades including automotive shops and construction companies to moving companies and plumbing companies. He attained his ASE certifications from Lincoln Tech in Columbia, Maryland. JP would tell you that his biggest achievement in life was his son Nicholas, of whom he was especially proud. JP's hobbies included drone fabrication, attending live music shows, fixing anything mechanical and taking vacations with his family and friends. JP was known for his positivity, toughness, humor and his loving and caring heart. He was always shaking and moving. He had his head in the clouds, feet on the ground and mind in the present. He was ambitious and tenacious when engaged with opportunity. JP loved his family and friends immensely. John-Paul was preceded in death by his father Johnny Jean Reulet and leaves behind his son Nicholas Noel. He is also survived by his parents, Andre and Claudia Noel, his brother, Andrew Noel, and his wife, Emily, and their son, Emmett, John-Paul's nephew and Godson. John-Paul's remains have been brought back to his place of birth and home in Annapolis. A memorial mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on November 27, 2020 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maryland Crime Victims' Resource Center @ www.mdcrimevictims.org/support/donate/
May you find light in God's eternal embrace and rest in perfect peace. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuenralhome.com
