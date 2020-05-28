John Lyons was born on Aug 5th, 1939 in Philadelphia PA to Thomas and Cecilia Lyons. He died peacefully at his home in Bowie Md on 23 May 2020 after watching 5 0'clock mass with his family. John attended St Joseph's Prep HS and St Joseph's University in Philadelphia. He joined the Marine Corps in 1960. John was a natural leader and an excellent public speaker. Those traits guided him through a successful career as a Credit Manager. During his career he served on the Board of Directors for the Washington DC Credit Association. John graciously gave over 30 years of service to the Knights of Columbus where he held the following titles; Grand Knight at the Sacred Heart Council, Faithful Navigator and District Deputy. He also served his community by giving his time to 2 of the best local pools in Bowie Md. He served as the Membership Chair and the President of both BSR and BBT. John was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Cecilia Lyons, his mother-in-law Ann Kolb and his brother Edward Lyons. John is survived by his beautiful wife Kathleen; daughters Kelley Seidleck (Jeff), Betsy Nalesnik (Matt) and Jeanne Beard (Trenton); son Michael Lyons (Stacy); brother Thomas Lyons; 13 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to St Pius X Church in Bowie Md.



