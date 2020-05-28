John Peter Lyons
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Lyons was born on Aug 5th, 1939 in Philadelphia PA to Thomas and Cecilia Lyons. He died peacefully at his home in Bowie Md on 23 May 2020 after watching 5 0'clock mass with his family. John attended St Joseph's Prep HS and St Joseph's University in Philadelphia. He joined the Marine Corps in 1960. John was a natural leader and an excellent public speaker. Those traits guided him through a successful career as a Credit Manager. During his career he served on the Board of Directors for the Washington DC Credit Association. John graciously gave over 30 years of service to the Knights of Columbus where he held the following titles; Grand Knight at the Sacred Heart Council, Faithful Navigator and District Deputy. He also served his community by giving his time to 2 of the best local pools in Bowie Md. He served as the Membership Chair and the President of both BSR and BBT. John was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Cecilia Lyons, his mother-in-law Ann Kolb and his brother Edward Lyons. John is survived by his beautiful wife Kathleen; daughters Kelley Seidleck (Jeff), Betsy Nalesnik (Matt) and Jeanne Beard (Trenton); son Michael Lyons (Stacy); brother Thomas Lyons; 13 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to St Pius X Church in Bowie Md.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved