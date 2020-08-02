My sincerest condolences to the Rolewicz family and Emily.



I knew John through my nephew Chaz. I always remember him as really nice, friendly kid, who grew into a strong and successful young man and ultimately became a profile in courage in his final battle.



John and Chaz had a genuine and true friendship. Having played little league baseball myself, I can certainly appreciate the bonds that forms from being teammates - the practices, games and something as simple as having a catch. There is nothing more exciting for a 12 year old than playing a baseball game under the lights. It really is something special, and John and Chaz having both been such excellent players must have made it that much better.



Like my nephew, John would call me 'Uncle Pete', which i got a big kick out of. No doubt a testament to his easy going and affable nature. Like everyone else who knew him, I feel a deep sense of loss, but although it was cut short, John had a great life and one that should be celebrated. I was happy to have known him. Peace to all.





Pete Sellitto

Friend