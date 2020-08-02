1/1
John Peter Rolewicz
1990 - 2020
John Peter Rolewicz, 30, of Odenton, Maryland, died July 24, 2020, after a courageous eight month battle against a rare and aggressive cancer. A natural athlete, John was known for his broad smile, kind heart and easy-going manner. His passing at such a young age leaves a hole in many hearts. John was born April 10, 1990, in Wilmington, Delaware, and attended Caravel Academy and Salesianum School, where he was part of the 2008 Delaware State Championship baseball team. He graduated cum laude in 2012 from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, and was a two-time captain of the college's baseball team and a proud contributor as catcher to their two playoff seasons, including one Final. John was all about TEAM. John worked as a financial analyst for Booz Allen Hamilton for seven years before starting a new position as a control account manager at Northrop Grumman in the fall of 2019. He kept his love for baseball alive by umpiring for the Anne Arundel Umpire Association on evenings and weekends. He is survived by his wife, Emily Rey Rolewicz, who never left his side during his cancer battle; parents, Missy and Dennis Rolewicz of Bear, Delaware; brother, Joe Rolewicz of Milford, Delaware; sister, Jill Mulligan (Matt) of Middletown, Delaware; nephews, Tommy and Charlie Mulligan; in-laws, Dave and Diane Rey and sister-in-law, Julia Rey, of Annapolis, Maryland; as well as numerous close friends who surrounded him with love and support during his illness. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a small private gathering with a Celebration of Life taking place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to support the baseball program at Washington College, online at www.washcoll.edu/giving/rolo or by mail to Washington College Advancement, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, Maryland, 21620.

Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 1, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Rolewicz family and Emily.

I knew John through my nephew Chaz. I always remember him as really nice, friendly kid, who grew into a strong and successful young man and ultimately became a profile in courage in his final battle.

John and Chaz had a genuine and true friendship. Having played little league baseball myself, I can certainly appreciate the bonds that forms from being teammates - the practices, games and something as simple as having a catch. There is nothing more exciting for a 12 year old than playing a baseball game under the lights. It really is something special, and John and Chaz having both been such excellent players must have made it that much better.

Like my nephew, John would call me 'Uncle Pete', which i got a big kick out of. No doubt a testament to his easy going and affable nature. Like everyone else who knew him, I feel a deep sense of loss, but although it was cut short, John had a great life and one that should be celebrated. I was happy to have known him. Peace to all.

Pete Sellitto
Friend
August 1, 2020
Dear Missy, Dennis and Family~
You may not remember me but I remember you when Dennis worked with my ex-husband. I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your son who was obviously a treasured gift to many. May God keep you in the palm of His hand and give you strength.
Chris Bree
Acquaintance
July 31, 2020
The picture tells all. John was a character and we loved him. All the birthdays, bbqs, baseball games, graduations and gatherings, we were happy to see him. We are so glad that he was friends with my nephew Chaz and by default we became a part of each others lives. What a wonderful boy he was who grew up to be an amazing young man. We will treasure our memories of him always. Dennis, Missy, Joey, Jill and Emily- our heartfelt condolences to all of you. Sending love and prayers.
The Sellitto Family (edelyn, pete, mckenna & mason)
Friend
July 31, 2020
Rolo is one of my all-time favorite students. I had him in first grade Music class at Caravel, and for 4 years of band at Sallies. He was one of the most helpful, friendly, and talented individuals I’ve had the pleasure of teaching.
My deepest condolences to John’s parents, brother and sister, and wife. He will always be in my memory.
Brian Cox
Teacher
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2020
God bless John.
God bless and comfort his beloved family at this time of great loss.

I had the honor and privilege to coach John in the Delaware Semi-Pro Baseball League. He was a wonderful player and a great teammate.

He was kind, caring and full of joy. He was a tremendous person. I will miss Rolo.

I offer my heartfelt sympathy and condolences.

Tom Lemon
Coach of Pro Physical Therapy baseball team.
Tom Lemon
Friend
July 31, 2020
One of the first friends I ever had, I remember John had a smile that could light up a room. His capacity to spread happiness and comfort to others is like nothing I've ever seen before. He was always around to help me through a problem, lend a sympathetic ear, or just play a game together! Words can't express how much he will be missed. Love you John.
Nick Braun
Friend
July 30, 2020
John was one of the most selfless, strong, and caring people we have ever met. We were lucky enough to have a friend like him in our lives. We will miss you dearly John.

Love,
Evan and Roxy
Evan and Roxy Clifton
Friend
July 30, 2020
John was already somewhat of an athlete when he was a toddler. I remember, Easter morning, the kids were out hunting for Easter eggs in the front yard. John would find them and throw them as far as he could. I was absolutely amazed at his new-found talent. I will never forget that.

John the husband, son, grandchild, cousin, nephew and friend of many... you will truly be missed.

May God bless John, his wife Emily, and the entire family.

With much Love, Paul and Heidi
Paul and Heidi Shank
Family
July 30, 2020
The world seems a little emptier as John "Rolo" is in Heaven after a courageous battle with Nut Carcinoma. Our sons friend, classmate and teammate , there are no words to describe this feeling. The Angels have a heck of a great catcher. You hear this often but he was a true gentleman and friend and a really great young man. #16SALS4ever
Bill & Maria DeFeo
Friend
July 30, 2020
Dear Dennis, Missy, Joey, Jill and Emily,
So very sorry to hear of John’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers have been with John as well as all of you since we heard of his cancer battle. We fondly remember John for his easy going ways and always having a smile on his face as well as his love of baseball. May he Rest In Peace after his courageous battle.
Bob and Michele Shaw & Family
Neighbor
July 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Stace and Susan Bechler
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
Helena M Ellingsworth
Friend
July 30, 2020
A truly amazing young man taken from this world too soon. Full of life, happiness and love. Courageous, strong, honest, humble and selfless. A loving son, husband and brother. The very best of friends and teammates. A true Angel, a Salesian Gentleman, the strongest of the Shoremen and a Warrior to the end. You will be missed, but will forever be in our hearts. We love you John.
Dax and Tricia Enerio
Friend
July 30, 2020
My son was the most loving, kind, caring, humble, genuine and happy person I had ever seen from childhood continuing into adulthood. I am honored and proud to have been given the job of being his Mom. I will always love you, John, and will keep you in my heart forever.
Melissa Rolewicz
Mother
July 30, 2020
TENUI NEC DIMITTAM-"I HAVE TAKEN HOLD AND WILL NOT LET GO"-LATIN MOTTO OF SALESIANUM/SALLIES WILMINGTON DE.-SINCERE CONDOLENCES TO FAMILY/FRIENDS.
TENUI NEC DIMITTAM
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
John was a bright light in all our lives, especially my niece Emily's. We will cherish the memories and love he brought to everyone that knew him. Our heartfelt condolences to Emily, our family and John's family and all his great friends. May all find peace in the cherished memories.
Deborah & Steve Wilson
July 30, 2020
Dennis, Missy, & Family,
So So very sorry to hear of John's passing. He was a very good person in so many and ways. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers go out to you all during this time. God Bless and RIP John

Sincerely,
The Bianchino Family
Larry Bianchino
Friend
July 29, 2020
I am so proud to have taught Johnny and worked with him some "behind the dish". His intelligence, toughness, and work ethic are memorable. But his ability to raise the spirts of those who reached out to support him is MOST NOTEWORTHY! While he, his wife, and family were grinding through a difficult situation, John was ELEVATING US!

That's a LEADER. Thanks Johnny.

Respectfully, Dennis Walker, Salesianum HS and Wilmington University Baseball.
Dennis Walker
Teacher
July 29, 2020
Dennis Walker
Teacher
