John Peter Rolewicz, 30, of Odenton, Maryland, died July 24, 2020, after a courageous eight month battle against a rare and aggressive cancer. A natural athlete, John was known for his broad smile, kind heart and easy-going manner. His passing at such a young age leaves a hole in many hearts. John was born April 10, 1990, in Wilmington, Delaware, and attended Caravel Academy and Salesianum School, where he was part of the 2008 Delaware State Championship baseball team. He graduated cum laude in 2012 from Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, and was a two-time captain of the college's baseball team and a proud contributor as catcher to their two playoff seasons, including one Final. John was all about TEAM. John worked as a financial analyst for Booz Allen Hamilton for seven years before starting a new position as a control account manager at Northrop Grumman in the fall of 2019. He kept his love for baseball alive by umpiring for the Anne Arundel Umpire Association on evenings and weekends. He is survived by his wife, Emily Rey Rolewicz, who never left his side during his cancer battle; parents, Missy and Dennis Rolewicz of Bear, Delaware; brother, Joe Rolewicz of Milford, Delaware; sister, Jill Mulligan (Matt) of Middletown, Delaware; nephews, Tommy and Charlie Mulligan; in-laws, Dave and Diane Rey and sister-in-law, Julia Rey, of Annapolis, Maryland; as well as numerous close friends who surrounded him with love and support during his illness. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a small private gathering with a Celebration of Life taking place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to support the baseball program at Washington College, online at www.washcoll.edu/giving/rolo or by mail to Washington College Advancement, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, Maryland, 21620.