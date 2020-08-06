John Peter Wojcik, age 92 of Crofton, MD passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 2nd 2020. He was born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania on November 2nd, 1927 and he graduated from West Mahanoy Township High School. John entered the U.S. Navy and served his beloved country during World War II. After the war, John had many amazing careers including the Metropolitan K9 police department and NASA. John is survived by his girlfriend of nearly 50 years Antoinette, his sons, John Jr. and Michael, his daughter Marianne and his grandchildren Alexis and Connor. A viewing and memorial service will be held at Lasting Tribute, 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis, MD, on Friday at 11am. Burial will follow at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. The family suggests that memorials be made to St. Jude.



