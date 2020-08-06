1/1
John Peter Wojcik
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Peter Wojcik, age 92 of Crofton, MD passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 2nd 2020. He was born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania on November 2nd, 1927 and he graduated from West Mahanoy Township High School. John entered the U.S. Navy and served his beloved country during World War II. After the war, John had many amazing careers including the Metropolitan K9 police department and NASA. John is survived by his girlfriend of nearly 50 years Antoinette, his sons, John Jr. and Michael, his daughter Marianne and his grandchildren Alexis and Connor. A viewing and memorial service will be held at Lasting Tribute, 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis, MD, on Friday at 11am. Burial will follow at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. The family suggests that memorials be made to St. Jude.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
11:00 AM
Lasting Tribute
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
I loved John's spirit and sense of humor. I have known John for over 20 years. May he RIP and I hope he is reunited with his K9 partner. Much love to you John. Sending much sympathy to your family & friends.
Julie Behan
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved