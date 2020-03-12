John Morris Pollock of Stevensville, MD died at his home on March 4, 2020. He was 81. Born on September 2, 1938, he was the son of the late Jesse and Katherine Kramer Pollock Sr. Mr. Pollock worked first as a printer for the Port City Press. He then opened his own cleaning business, Ajack's, which served Baltimore City and County. Later, he opened his own bar in Baltimore City. He then worked in the Baltimore School District as a school bus driver and bus driver trainer. Mr. Pollock enjoyed reading, watching tv, and cooking. He is survived by his sons, Christopher Pollock of Stevensville, MD and Jack Pollock of Essex, MD; a grandson, Christopher Pollock, II; siblings Jesse Pollock, Jr. and Peggie Young; and his cousins, Marie Dunsmore and John Cinnaman. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Prestina Phillips Pollock, in 1999. All services will be held privately. Funeral services entrusted to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020