John R. Bukowski, 68, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away on October 30, 2019, at Med Star Washington Hospital Center. He was born January 13, 1951 to Leona Magerko Bukowski and the late John M. Bukowski in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Portage High School in 1969, and from the University of Pittsburgh in 1973 with a B.S. of Civil Engineering. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from The Catholic University in 1985. John served for seven years as an officer in the United States Marine Corps , serving in Okinawa, Camp Lejeune, and Parris Island. He met and married his wife Pam Rudolph in 1976 while stationed at Camp Lejeune. In 1978, he joined the Asphalt Institute in College Park, Maryland, as a technical writer specializing in asphalt mixture performance testing. He moved to a position with the Federal Highway Administration in Washington D.C. in 1989. As a civil engineer, John honed his skills in asphalt paving design, becoming an expert and consulting nationally as well as abroad. He was awarded several honors during his career, retiring in December 31, 2016 from FHWA. John was predeceased by his father and his daughter-in-law Becky Bukowski. In addition to his wife of 43 years, he is survived by six children: Paddy of Wilmington, NC; Ian (Kate) of Baltimore; Mary Kate of Annapolis; Sean (Anna) of Aldie, Virginia; Annie of San Francisco Bay Area; and Jennie of Annapolis. His two grandsons, John Max and Ryan of Wilmington; and granddaughter Callia of Aldie. His mother Leona resides in Johnstown, PA, along with his brother Mike (Sharen). His brother Steve (Colleen) of Hastings, PA. John leaves family, friends and colleagues who also feel his loss. Having previously been of good health, he had suffered a near-fatal heart attack in 2002. In 2003, he was the recipient of a heart transplant, without which he would not have survived. We were blessed to have these gifted 16 years during which he thrived. He was compassionate and caring, and a devout Catholic. He loved his children and cherished his grandchildren. He spent much of the past three years in Wilmington with his son and grandsons. At St. John Neumann Church, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, a Memorial Mass will be offered Tuesday, November 12 at 10:30 AM followed by a reception to celebrate John's life, in the Church hall. Interment will occur at a later date at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a donation to one of the charities very close to John's heart: St. Vincent de Paul Society Chapter of St. Mary's Parish in Annapolis; Light House Shelter in Annapolis; or . Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

